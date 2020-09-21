Zendaya makes history with her Emmy win

Zendaya makes history with her Emmy winMonday, September 21, 2020
|
Zendaya made history on Sunday (September 20)! She is now the youngest woman to win Best Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmys.
The 24-year-old former Disney star won the coveted prize for her role as the teenage drug addict, Rue in HBO’s Euphoria.
Zendaya was nominated alongside, Killing Eve’s, Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, Ozark’s, Laura Linney, The Crown’s, Olivia Colman and The Morning Show’s, Jennifer Aniston.
Zendaya is not only the youngest person ever to win this award, but she’s also the second black woman to ever snatch the coveted Emmy, after Viola’s Davis’s win for How To Get Away With Murder, in 2015.
“I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating,” she said at the virtual ceremony, surrounded by her family.
“But I just want to say there is hope in the young people out there – I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that. But there is hope in our young people and I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, ‘I see you, I admire you, I thank you.'”
