Ziggy and Stephen to pay tribute to Bob Marley at Beachlife Fest in California

Two famous sons of the Jamaican legend Bob Marley are set to pay tribute to their dad this May at BeachLife Fest that will be held in California.

Ziggy Marley announced that he and his brother Stephen are set to perform at the second iteration of the festival that will be held on Redondo Beach.

“As a part of the upcoming and ongoing #bobmarley75 celebrations this year Ragga @stephenmarley and I will be playing a special set @BeachLifeFest this May in tribute to the Gong @bobmarley 75th birthday anniversary. #stephenmarley #ziggymarley,” he said.

This is expected to be just one of the many activities that the Tomorrow People singer and his siblings will engage in to celebrate the 75th birthday of Jamaica’s most famous son.

Jamaica is currently gearing up for a variety of activities on Bob’s birthday, February 6.