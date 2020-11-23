Ziggy Marley shares beautiful family portrait

Ziggy Marley is often talked about for

being from a talented musical family, but it’s his own brood that has the

Internet in awe today.

Ziggy, the eldest son of reggae icon Bob Marley, took to social media yesterday (November 22) to share his growing family, and we can’t deny that there were tugs at some heartstrings.

The Grammy winner’s photo includes his wife, Orly, and the four children they share, was captioned, “#morefamilytime bless up all the families during these times. Hold tight. JAH”

Of course, the reactions from fans were overwhelmingly positive with many dropping heart emojis to share their appreciation of the touching post.

Marley is a successful reggae artiste and has released eight studio albums with his band Ziggy and the Melody Makers, and also several solo efforts.