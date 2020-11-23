Ziggy Marley shares beautiful family portrait

Ziggy Marley shares beautiful family portraitMonday, November 23, 2020
|
Ziggy Marley is often talked about for
being from a talented musical family, but it’s his own brood that has the
Internet in awe today.
Ziggy, the eldest son of reggae icon Bob Marley, took to social media yesterday (November 22) to share his growing family, and we can’t deny that there were tugs at some heartstrings.
The Grammy winner’s photo includes his wife, Orly, and the four children they share, was captioned, “#morefamilytime bless up all the families during these times. Hold tight. JAH”
Of course, the reactions from fans were overwhelmingly positive with many dropping heart emojis to share their appreciation of the touching post.
Marley is a successful reggae artiste and has released eight studio albums with his band Ziggy and the Melody Makers, and also several solo efforts.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy