Zoe Kravitz: Botox to stop sweating is dumb

Zoe Kravitz: Botox to stop sweating is dumbTuesday, August 20, 2019
|
Zoe Kravitz thinks having Botox injections to stop sweating is “dumb”.
The ‘Big Little Lies’ actress hit out at the trend for the procedure, insisting it is a “scary” concept and urged her fans not to try it because they need to perspire.
Asked what beauty trends have surprised her, she told America’s Vogue magazine: “Botox for sweat. That is the dumbest, scariest thing I’ve ever heard. Don’t do that–sweating is key.”
Although the 30-year-old actress didn’t single out anyone in particular with her comments, Chrissy Teigen recently admitted she got the injection to stop sweating.
She wrote over a clip of her being injected: “@drjasondiamond is my favourite human. BOTOXED MY ARMPITS. TRULY BEST MOVE I HAVE EVER MADE. I can wear silk again without soaking woohoo! (sic)”
