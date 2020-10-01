Zoo removes parrots that kept cussing visitors

Now here’s something you don’t read every day.

A group of parrots at a UK zoo have been removed after repeating obscene language at visitors.

Local media reports that Lincolnshire Wildlife Park received the five African grey parrots back in August. These parrots are very good at learning vocalisations from all sorts of noises.

They quarantined them together in the same room. But this did not go down well with the birds and apparently brought out the worst in them. Zoo workers initially found their arguing comical, but when they were placed for visitors to view them, the swearing got out of hand.

“Literally within 20 minutes of being in the introductory, we were told that they had sworn at a customer, and for the next group of people, all sorts of obscenities came out,” chief executive officer Steve Nichols Lincolnshire Live.

“When you get four or five together that have learnt the swearing and naturally learnt the laughing so when one swears, one laughs and before you know it just got to be like an old working men’s club scenario where they are all just swearing and laughing,” he added.

Nichols said some visitors like the swearing, but he was concerned for children that visit the zoo on weekends. Thankfully, they have found a solution.

“What we will do now is release them out but in separate areas so at least if they do swear it is not as bad as three or four of them all blasting it out at once.”