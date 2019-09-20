Zuckerberg has entered the WhatsApp chat

Zuckerberg has entered the WhatsApp chatFriday, September 20, 2019
|
Following his acquisition of WhatsApp, millions of users have been on edge to see what Mark Zuckerberg would do with the platform.
Speculations about the popular messaging app being inter-linked with other products owned by Zuckerberg including Facebook and Facebook Messenger have been swirling around.
Well, speculate no more.
Following its latest update, WhatsApp users started to see the option to share their status updates to Facebook Stories.
BUZZ was able to spot the feature on the latest version of WhatsApp for iPhone. The feature seems to be here to stay on both Android and iPhone, with WhatsApp detailing on its website how to use it.
The arrival has been met with mixed reactions – some noting that it has great potential for advertisers.
Others are not as enthused by it.
Tell us BUZZ fam, will you be doubling up on the status shares on Facebook and WhatsApp?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy