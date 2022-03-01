Ce'Cile in Eight

Ce'Cile in EightTuesday, March 01, 2022
1. Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD): Describe your everyday make-up/beauty look.
Ce'Cile: Winged eyeliner, bronzer, lashes and perfectly groomed brows
2. TSD: How often do you do your own make-up?
Ce'Cile: All the time, except for professional events.
3. TSD: If you could leave the house with only one make-up product, which would it be?
Ce'Cile: Winged eyeliner.
4. TSD: Share your best beauty tip.
Ce'Cile: Mosturise, moisturise, moisturise, and SPF is everything!
5. TSD: Name a beauty tool that you'd recommend to everyone.
Ce'Cile: Eyebrow stencil!
6. TSD: What is your favourite high-end brand?
Ce'Cile: Fenty Beauty.
7. TSD: What is your favourite drugstore brand?
Ce'Cile: Maybelline.
8. TSD: Who's your go-to make-up artist for a flawless beat?
Ce'Cile: Sharane Young (@facekyngdom) and Julene Dixon (@imathejulz).
