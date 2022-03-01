Ce'Cile in Eight

1. Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD): Describe your everyday make-up/beauty look.

Ce'Cile: Winged eyeliner, bronzer, lashes and perfectly groomed brows

2. TSD: How often do you do your own make-up?

Ce'Cile: All the time, except for professional events.

3. TSD: If you could leave the house with only one make-up product, which would it be?

Ce'Cile: Winged eyeliner.

4. TSD: Share your best beauty tip.

Ce'Cile: Mosturise, moisturise, moisturise, and SPF is everything!

5. TSD: Name a beauty tool that you'd recommend to everyone.

Ce'Cile: Eyebrow stencil!

6. TSD: What is your favourite high-end brand?

Ce'Cile: Fenty Beauty.

7. TSD: What is your favourite drugstore brand?

Ce'Cile: Maybelline.

8. TSD: Who's your go-to make-up artist for a flawless beat?

Ce'Cile: Sharane Young (@facekyngdom) and Julene Dixon (@imathejulz).