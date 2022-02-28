Introducing Mia-Jade

MIA-JADE Cascoe was born July 4, 2020.

Favourites: She loves music

Personality: She loves to laugh, and is very independent and full of life

Parent's wish for her future: “My wish for her is to be successful, to enjoy life along the way, be compassionate and to always be a leader.” – Alison

