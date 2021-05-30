PHOTO: BIRD'S EYE VIEW

Sunday, May 30, 2021

A Jamaican yellow-billed parrot examines its surroundings from the comfort of a tree before pushing off to conduct other business at Hope Gardens on Friday. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

