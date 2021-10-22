'St Mary' reaches 400 wins

JOCKEY Anthony “St Mary” Thomas became the 23rd jockey in the history of horse racing in Jamaica to win 400 races.

Thomas, in his fifth year in the saddle, achieved the feat on Tuesday (Oct 19) when he guided Jason DaCosta's Lure of Lucy to victory in Division Two of Errol “Big Sub” Subratie Memorial Trophy feature event.

Lure of Lure won a three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance event at a mile (1,600m) by a length and a half in a time of 1:40.1.

Thomas put Lure of Lucy in front at the off, ahead of Superluminal (Omar Walker) and Excessive Force (Oneil Mullings), and maintained his gallop well down the backstretch, allowing Superluminal to go by at the six-furlong (1,200m) marker.

Lure of Lucy then regained the lead at the half-mile and never looked back as the American-bred bay filly opened up on rivals approaching the distance.

The confident Thomas then sent Lure of Lucy on her way in deep stretch to win by 1 ½ lengths. Go Deh Girl (Tevin Foster) finished second with One Don (Robert Halledeen) third.

“I feel very happy knowing that I have just won 400 races. I came here and do my work early in the mornings and that has paid off great for me. I tried to improve my skills the best I can as I want to be a better rider.

“I have to say thanks to all the connections, trainers, owners, grooms, agent, everyone for believing in me, and helping me to where I am today. I must give thanks.

“I know Lure of Lucy well. I work her in the mornings and so we have a connection,” Thomas said.