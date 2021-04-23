'Vaccine veteran' says he has the scars to prove it

READER Brenton Baldwin describes himself as a “vaccine veteran”, saying he has the scars on his arm to prove that he has been vaccinated over and over. He sent covid capers a photo as evidence.

“I am in my 70s now and I am very healthy. Thanks to vaccines I have avoided many of the childhood diseases, although I did get the measles twice before I became naturally immune. I was told I should have gotten immune after getting it the first time,” Brenton says.

He got vaccinated/inoculated as a young child in primary school, noting that no one was given a choice then. The public health nurses turned up and the children were sent, class by class, to get their jabs.

“Some of us were afraid of the needle, which was bigger than the ones now being used. But we were told very sternly by the headmaster that everybody had to take it or he would be sending for our parents. I can't remember now if they changed needles or just sterilised them, though I suspect the latter.

“As boys, we had a great deal of fun the next day knocking each other on the arm where the vaccine was given. It was still painful days after.

“My skin doctor tells me that my scars look worse than many others because I have a type of skin called keloid, which is said to be 'an abnormal proliferation of scar tissue that forms at the site of cutaneous injury (for example, at the site of a surgical incision or trauma)'.

“My girlfriends have said it looks 'gross' but I wear it as a badge of honour to my status as a vaccine veteran. I am now impatiently awaiting the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.”