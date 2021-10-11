$1.7-m gift from JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation

$1.7-m gift from JMMB Joan Duncan FoundationMonday, October 11, 2021
Kim Mair (right), CEO, JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation, and Daryl Vaz (centre), minister of energy, science and technology, look at the new mobile washable Ergotron HIMS cart while Dr Carl Bruce, medical chief of staff at University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), explains its function last Friday during a tour of the new UHWI field hospital.
The foundation donated $1.7 million to the 48-bed facility that will assist in housing and caring for patients at the hospital where patient numbers have increased since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
(Photo: Aston Spaulding)
