$10.5 billion issued so far for Christmas shopping

$10.5 billion issued so far for Christmas shoppingTuesday, December 21, 2021
|
The Bank of Jamaica has released information showing that from the start of December, up to Friday, its issue of currency increased by $10.5 billion. Of the amount, $6.9 billion was issued last week alone, with last week's issue being in line with the bank's own projection for the week.
As at 17 December 2021, the central bank said the stock of currency was $215.0 billion, representing an annual nominal growth of 18.3 per cent, relative to 30.3 per cent at the corresponding period in 2020. When the forecasted change in the general level of consumer prices is considered, the estimated real growth in currency for the period is 10.2 per cent, which is below the real growth of 23.9 per cent for the same period of the previous year.
On 13 December 2021, the BOJ issued a press release indicating that the currency stock is projected to end December 2021 at $227.5 billion representing an annual nominal growth of 19.4 per cent.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy