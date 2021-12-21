$10.5 billion issued so far for Christmas shopping

The Bank of Jamaica has released information showing that from the start of December, up to Friday, its issue of currency increased by $10.5 billion. Of the amount, $6.9 billion was issued last week alone, with last week's issue being in line with the bank's own projection for the week.

As at 17 December 2021, the central bank said the stock of currency was $215.0 billion, representing an annual nominal growth of 18.3 per cent, relative to 30.3 per cent at the corresponding period in 2020. When the forecasted change in the general level of consumer prices is considered, the estimated real growth in currency for the period is 10.2 per cent, which is below the real growth of 23.9 per cent for the same period of the previous year.

On 13 December 2021, the BOJ issued a press release indicating that the currency stock is projected to end December 2021 at $227.5 billion representing an annual nominal growth of 19.4 per cent.