$115-million renovation for Jamaica Conference Centre

RENOVATION works are slated to begin shortly at the Jamaica Conference Centre on Port Royal Street in downtown Kingston.

This follows Cabinet's approval for the award of a $115.08-million contract to Geecho Consultants and Construction Limited to undertake the works.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams made the announcement at a virtual post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday.

She also announced that Cabinet approved the award of a $187.17-million contract for the provision of material and labour to Rogers Land Development Limited for the construction of the parking area at the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

And Cabinet authorised the award of a $213.32-million contract to Mother's Enterprise Limited for the provision of canteen concessionaire services for Petrojam Limited for a period of two years.