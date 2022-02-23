$2 billion allocated for NCD care programme

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness will be spending more than $2 billion on the Prevention and Care Management of NonCommunicable Diseases (NCDs) Programme in the 2022/23 fiscal year.

The programme has an objective of improving the health of the population by strengthening comprehensive policies for the prevention of NCDs, risk factors, and improved access to an upgraded and integrated health system.

According to figures in the 2022/2023 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives, the funds earmarked will go towards increasing the capacity and efficiency of hospital services and the engagement of four consultants — a construction engineer, medical equipment specialist, quantity surveyor, and an environmental health specialist.

The allocation will also facilitate the completion of detailed drawings and bills of quantities for 13 health facilities, completion of 3D models for health facilities, completion of minor works to facilitate laundry equipment, installation of three laundry equipment, procurement of medical equipment for health centres, and for hospitals as well.

Up to the end of December 2021, a number of capacity improvement projects were completed, nine consultants engaged, three site offices established, topographical surveys completed, geotechnical surveys completed, and a mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP)/information and communications technology (ICT) firm engaged.

A consultant to conduct environmental impact studies was engaged, preliminary drawings completed for 10 health facilities, minor works to facilitate laundry equipment are 90 per cent complete, laundry equipment are procured and installed and awaiting commissioning.

Also under the project, a medical equipment list was developed, procurement for lots to construct health centres commenced, and 16 consultants were engaged to improve the quality and efficiency of health services, while the bills of quantities for Spanish Town Hospital have been completed.

– JIS