$250,000 reward for finding missing teacher

Sheryl Williams has been hoping for over two months.

Her daughter, 34-year-old Ruchelle Williams, a teacher of Goshen district in St Ann, has been missing since September 15. After paying people to search for her daughter in September, Sheryl went broke. Doubling down on efforts, the family is now offering up a $250,000 reward to anyone who can aid in finding Ruchelle.

“We are putting out a reward of $250,000 for anybody who has any information regarding her whereabout. This thing needs call to urgency, and we need to get it out because nobody else is doing anything. She is 34 and she will be celebrating her birthday December 2. Everything is pushed under the carpet. Nothing. Not one person has called me. Not even the police. Nobody reached out to me after they said they got reports that they saw her in Claremont and did a search,” Sheryl told the Jamaica Observer.

“The police just ask me if I hear anything or if I get any phone calls and that's it. Everybody just come up and big up dem chest and then after everything, you are left alone to do your own probing. Right now, I plan to just pay somebody and drive around the whole island and see if mi find mi pickney. Whether she dead or alive, mi just wah fi know seh mi have closure. I need to do something. I can't just sit here,” she added.

Reports from the Brown's Town Police are that on Wednesday, September 15, about 4:00 pm, Ruchelle Ruchelle, a mother of one, was last seen at a plaza dressed in a blue blouse and black pants.

Sheryl last saw her daughter at home the morning of September 15, about 10:00 am. Sheryl left home to conduct business in Brown's Town and when she returned about 12:15 pm, Ruchelle, a teacher of mathematics at Marcus Garvey Technical High School, was missing.

On Wednesday, October 6, the police said residents reportedly saw Ruchelle entering a truck headed to Moneague. Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, commanding officer for the St Ann Police Division, had told the Observer that the reports engendered a widened search. But the search conducted by the police and her colleagues ended in disappointment.

And there were also reports that the teacher was seen in another community, Claremont.

“I went through Claremont myself. Me and her godmother. We searched ourselves. I paid persons and they went through, and they searched, and mi run out of cash. Imagine you have something like this and there is nobody afterwards. I'm left alone. I'm all alone. I'm here by myself. There's nothing… you don't hear anything like it's just pushed under the carpet. It's like 'oh, it is just another person gone missing.' I don't hear from anybody,” Sheryl told the Sunday Observer.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ruchelle Williams is asked to contact the Brown's Town police at 876-975-2233, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.