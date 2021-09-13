$400 million to fix Clarendon roads hit by Grace, Ida

MAY PEN, Clarendon — It will cost taxpayers more than $400 million to fix damage done to Clarendon roads by tropical storms Grace and Ida, according to estimaes provided by Acting Chief Engineering Officer Clevon Watson at Thursday's monthly meeting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation.

Watson said a comprehensive assessment had been done to ascertain the magnitude of the damage and the repair costs. He was responding to a query, from councillor for the Hayes Division Scean Barnswell, about the damage the two storms inflicted on infrastructure under the purview of the municipality.

“From the initial assessment, the Rock River Division seems to have been the worst affected as a number of roads have been completely blocked by landslides, and the groin fording into Lime Hall was washed away. Efforts have been made to have all roads in the parish reopened to vehicular traffic,” Watson offered.

He noted that the damage caused by the systems included, but was not limited to, landslides and scouring in the north and heavy scouring of roadways in the south, as well as collapsed roadways and blocked drains and culverts.

He said a comprehensive damage assessment report had been compiled and was expected to be submitted to the Ministry of Local Government soon. The damage to parochial roads in all 22 divisions is estimated at $418,218,400.

Clarendon is one of the parishes significantly affected by recent weather events.