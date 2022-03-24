$50 million for forestry project in Manchester

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — With this south-central parish having the highest rate of deforestation in the country, a 10-acre arboretum is to be established on lands at the Jamaica Deaf Village in Shooters Hill, a few miles north-east of here, says executive director at RISE Life Management Services Nadine Chambers Goss.

An arboretum is a botanical garden devoted to trees.

The project, which is being funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by Reaching Individuals Through Skills and Education (RISE) Life Management services and partners Tulloch Estates and Beenybud Jamaica, will also incorporate people with disabilities and artisans at a cost of $50 million.

Speaking at the opening ceremony for the Improved Forest Management and Livelihoods (IFMAL) initiative on Monday, which was recognised as World Forest Day, Chambers Goss and executive director at the Caribbean Christian Centre for the Deaf, Leon Samms, said the project will bring tremendous benefits.

Chambers Goss said the project is not normally an area in which RISE conducts its activities, but “it is another milestone for RISE in terms of being able to recognise where the greatest needs are in the Jamaican society and bringing partners together to mount these much-needed interventions that will make a mark for Jamaica”.

She said IFMAL is targeted at forest preservation in Manchester.

“This will be achieved through the establishment of a 10-acre arboretum of indigenous Jamaican trees to expand forest coverage at the Caribbean Christian Centre for the Deaf,” she said.

Chambers Goss added that 65 farmers will be planting a trifecta of trees consisting of cocoa plants, mahogany and coconut.

“What this will do is mimic an actual forest while delivering the same benefits that an actual forest would,” she said.

She said the initiative will also create employment for over 200 people including those with disabilities, elderly artisans and small rural farmers.

She added that the 65 farmers will benefit from the exportation of cocoa powder.

“This will increase Jamaica's share of the lucrative international marketplace,” she said.

Samms said the collaboration with RISE Life Management Services is a proud moment.

“Cool Manchester will even be cooler as we help to expand forest coverage in this parish,” he said.

He said the arboretum will be filled with trees including “indigenous Jamaican timber, ornamental and fruit trees for educational and recreational purposes”.

“This is a revolutionary project and we are happy that it is unfolding in the deaf community,” he said.

He said the project will target 150 members of the community.

“We will be sensitising and mobilising them regarding reforestation, livelihood training and production,” he said.

Aniceto Rodriguez Ruiz, head of cooperation, delegation of the EU in Jamaica, said the union is focused on helping to address Jamaica's environmental priorities.

He added that he has seen the adverse effects of deforestation in the Caribbean.

“Deforestation is a big issue. You don't need to be a scientist to see how the climate has changed in a very dramatic way with drought, floods and all kinds of problems,” he said.

He said the EU will continue working with the Government of Jamaica on environmental issues for at least the next seven years.