$600m annually for negligence

Just under $600 million of taxpayers' money has to be found each year to care for the almost 300 Jamaicans who have been discharged from public hospitals but have been left there by relatives unwilling to take them home.

The dilemma faced by the State of caring for those patients, described by the Ministry of Health and Wellness as “social cases”, was brought to national attention by Dr Christopher Tufton in a statement to Parliament on November 10.

At the time, Dr Tufton, the health and wellness minister, did not place a cost on the services provided by hospitals, saying only that “nearly 300 beds, or five per cent of the beds in the public health system, are taken by social cases”.

Last week, however, the ministry, in response to a Jamaica Observer query, said that the cost to care for one social case for a year is approximately $1,991,461.92. The cost includes staffing, accommodation, meals, toiletries, personal care items, and medication.

In his parliamentary statement, Dr Tufton had said that social cases ultimately contribute to overcrowding in hospitals and, therefore, affect the delivery of health care.

According to Dr Tufton, some of those individuals have been left in hospitals for as long as seven years. As such, part of the ministry's effort to deal with the problem will involve filing civil suits, starting next January, against families who have abandoned relatives in health facilities.

He said that the ministry, through its social work case management process, has identified families that are able to support the care and treatment of social cases but have refused to take the responsibility.

“We know of cases of persons who are receiving pensions from overseas but relatives have refused to use these funds to support their relatives in hospital,” Dr Tufton said, adding that there are also instances in which people have been abandoned in hospital and their relatives have rented their property and refused to use those resources to care for the owners of the property.

Tufton's announcement has found favour with administrators of public hospitals, who say they are buckling under the weight of caring for such patients.

“That's a welcomed change,” Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) CEO Burknell Stewart told the Observer.

“We have been suffering from social cases taking up sometimes even 30 beds — both mental patients and otherwise — because as an institution our first obligation is the care and safety of all our patients and it is irresponsible to send a patient out knowing that they don't have anywhere to go,” he said.

Stewart was unable to provide the specific monthly cost of accommodating those patients at KPH, but said it could be equivalent to the cost for a short stay at a hotel, which is more than US$200.

He also noted that the cost to deal with social cases would be reliant on the dependency level of patients.

“You have persons who are high functional, so they can bathe themselves, they can make their own beds. There are persons who are bed-bound who will take more resources and, of course, three meals a day and doctors still have to make the rounds to check on them. They also use water, they use electricity. It is a lot,” he told the Observer.

Jacqueline Ellis, CEO at Spanish Town Hospital, said there are 21 social cases there. Of that number five are paediatric patients.

She said arrangements are being made with the Child Protection and Family Services Agency to have the children relocated from the hospital to alternative State care.

“Of course, they would be taking up critical bed space that could be used for treating other patients. The facility is always over capacity. We were built to house 227 patients and, as we speak, I have 408 admissions. So you would imagine that 21 beds would really help right now, but they are here and we are working assiduously to find housing for them and also to locate relatives who are willing and able to care for them,” she said.

Asked if she supports the ministry's plan to file civil cases, she said, “Certainly, especially when our health minister said there are relatives who have been collecting rent from the houses [of the abandoned patients] or collecting pension. Certainly I would support that.”

At Mandeville Regional Hospital, CEO Alwyn Miller said there are approximately seven social cases there.

“The numbers fluctuate. Persons come in and out. Social workers will speak to them and they will have them reunited with their families where possible, or have them placed. Unfortunately it doesn't always work out. Kudos to our social workers. They really work very hard to try and help us to manage those numbers. We are thankful,” he said.

Miller said the annual cost to his hospital per social case is approximately $1,958,955.

He said the cost will fluctuate depending on the type of illness afflicting patients.

“The opportunity cost of a bed being occupied by a long-standing social case is most significant as more severe patients may not be able to be accommodated,” he added.

Miller stressed that the social cases result in additional work for hospital staff, but “As health workers that is what we are here to do. It does complicate things a bit, especially in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, because them being here, there is always the possibility that they can contract the virus too,” he said.

Miller said he believes the Government's plan to file civil suits is the right move, especially since some relatives can afford to take care of their loved ones but resort to negligence.

At Princess Margaret Hospital in St Thomas, CEO Melecia Linton shared a similar plight.

“We have social cases at our hospital as well, we are not immune from that problem,” she said.

According to Linton, there are six social cases at the hospital, the majority of whom are males.

“This poses a challenge because for six persons to be occupying six beds on one ward you can appreciate that when we have new admissions there may be delays. This would include providing meals every day, hygienic needs, and medical treatment daily. It comes at a hefty cost. It is a burden to the hospital,” she lamented.

Meanwhile, CEO at May Pen Hospital Eugena Clarke-James said, “We can't turn our back on social cases. We have to offer care as best as we can.”

She said just a few weeks ago the Clarendon Municipal Corporation took five of the social cases, freeing up beds for sick patients.

“Commendations to the corporation, they have really been partnering with our facility,” Clarke-James said.

Nurses Association of Jamaica President Patsy Edwards Henry said she experienced one instance of a social case while she operated as a student at Bustamante Hospital for Children years ago.

“A child was taken in and left for the holidays and was picked up after. It is a real issue, and while we understand that persons are stressed and the burden, and sometimes the social services that probably should be in place to assist are not up to par, we must understand that we have to take responsibility for our own, so I do believe that if the Government is going to take that stance, as with all things, we have to ensure that we get it right,” she said, noting that she would support the idea of families being held accountable for not taking care of their loved ones.

“It is a perennial problem. It has been going on for years where relatives — elders, sometimes disabled — are taken to the hospitals especially when it approaches the holiday season,” she added.