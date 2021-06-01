The sister of the man who is believed to have committed suicide at the Elletson Road Police Station in Kingston yesterday said her brother had signalled his intention to members of the family.

“One a mi sister tell mi say him say 'A di last a mi dis.' We nah guh see him again,” 59-year-old Veronica Campbell told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Campbell said she believes her brother, Devon Senior, ended his life because the murder of their sister, 40-year-old Traci-Ann Senior, in April, had taken a toll on him.

Traci-Ann Senior was among two people killed by gunmen who had opened fire on a bus returning from a funeral in St Catherine on April 29.

That, according to Campbell, pushed her brother to end his life, because “him stress out 'bout it, and him keep asking when a di funeral. Mi affi a say to him, 'Mi nuh know, because she not even get cut yet',” Campbell said, her reference to an autopsy.

She said the last time she saw her brother was on Sunday when she took food to him, because he had been staying near the police station since Saturday.

“Yesterday [Sunday] mi see him, and him never look so good to me, because him call fi food and mi carry it to him. Mi never expect this at all,” she stated.

It was reported that about 4:00 am Monday, police found Senior's body hanging from the building. Campbell said the police told her that they suspected he had committed suicide.

“Dem say a nuh foul play. Dem a say him kill himself,” she told the Observer, adding that the the family is now mourning two deaths.

“Mi just have to take it easy, 'cause a two a dem dead. Devon did just nice and jovial. Mi cyaan believe him gone,” she stated.

Asked to comment on someone's possible mental state after losing a relative, Dr Kevin Goulbourne, director of mental health and substance abuse at the Ministry of Health and Wellness, said while some people might show signs of suicidal thoughts, not everyone does; therefore, it is difficult for the family to anticipate any such action.

“Depending on the personality of the person, there may not be any notable changes. So if the person was quiet before or not outspoken it may not be obvious that he is depressed. So the person could be very depressed and there are no visible signs,” Goulbourne said.

“I don't know if this is the case in this particular case, because they may know him very well and they'd know if he was troubled he would've spoken to them. But, in general, someone could've been depressed to the point of being suicidal,” he added.