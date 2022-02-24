'A family of long livers'

Agnes Jones-Graham is considering herself blessed after another birthday found her in good health.

Jones-Graham reached 101 years old last Saturday and celebrated with her family and friends at her home in New Works, Westmoreland.

“Thank the Lord I live to see one more birthday that I could be around my family and my friends. I am happy because this is a blessing,” said Jones-Graham.

Her granddaughter Jahmela Paisly was beaming as she spent time with the family matriarch.

According to Paisly, Jones-Grahama's day was filled with merrymaking as relatives gathered to enjoy food and to listen to her special delivery of poems and songs.

“We ordered some fish and we just steam them and let her enjoy herself and have a good little time. Some of our family member came down from overseas a few weeks ago, so they came to the house as well and cheer up her day and she said a lot of poems, sing her favourite songs for us,” Paisly told the Jamaica Observer.

While being able to recite poems and songs from her youth, Jones-Graham is also active around her home. Every morning she sweeps her yard, does the gardening and makes her meal when she can.

She spent most of her young days working to support her five children along with her husband Norman Graham.

“My husband and me work hard in the ground and I would go to the market and sell the food. I also walked most my life on long journey so that help me to be here today,” said Jones-Graham

Norman died in 2000 and Agnes has been home since but the working spirit has never left her.

“I still do my work because I love to work, I don't sit down, Miss. I make my porridge and bush tea when I feel to make it,” said Jones-Graham.

She has described her long life as “a favour from God” and noted that her family has a history of long livers.

Her mother, Mary Johnson-Jones, lived to 95, while her grandmother, Suzanne Jones, died at 103.

“I feel wonderful to know that I have a grandmother that live to see 101 and still healthy, strong, energetic, have good remembrance and always have something positive to share with her generations. She can do everything for herself same way and that again is a plus. She can even make her castor oil the same way,” declared Paisly.