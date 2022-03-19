THE local Christian community was in mourning on Friday as news spread of the death of the Reverend Dr Roy Henry, a former president of the Jamaica Baptist Union (JBU) and the Jamaica Council of Churches.

Henry, who died on Thursday in hospital overseas after a long illness, was conferred with the national honour, Order of Distinction, Commander Class, for exceptional contribution to religion and community development in 2020.

He served the JBU as a minister for 42 years and pastored the Thompson Town Circuit and then the East Queen Street Circuit of Baptist Churches until his retirement.

Henry also served the ecumenical community and the wider society in various capacities. He was a member of the Continuation Committee of the Caribbean Conference of Churches and chaired the National Committee for Justice, Unity, Peace, and Healing, through which the annual national prayer vigil is organised.

The senior clergyman was a justice of the peace and served the country through several government and non-government organisations, including the Judicial Services Commission, the National Council on Education and the Jamaica Medical Foundation.

His service extended to membership on the boards of Vauxhall and Calabar high schools, and board chairman of Calabar Infant, Primary and Junior High School and of LOVE 101 FM. He was also involved in the outreach ministry of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the chaplaincy of the Joint Trade Union Congress, and the national chaplaincy of the Boys' Brigade of Jamaica.

“We celebrate a life well lived, even as we mourn the loss of a faithful servant of God. The Jamaica Baptist Union extends our deepest condolence to his widow Lorna, and children Leighton, Rusheyne and Dale, as well as his grandchildren, as they mourn the loss of a husband, father and grandfather,” said acting general secretary of the JBU, the Reverend Merlyn Hyde Riley.

Henry was 77 years old.