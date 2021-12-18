Jamaican Courtenay Rattray was yesterday named chef of staff to United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres, a position that places the career diplomat in the agency's senior management group.

Rattray's appointment was announced by Guterres at his midday press briefing.

“It's a real honour to be thought of by the SG for this position and I am committed to supporting him to advance his objectives for the organisation,” Rattray said when contacted by the Jamaica Observer.

A UN news release said that Rattray will succeed Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti of Brazil to whom the secretary general is deeply grateful for her outstanding service and steadfast commitment to the United Nations.

Guterres expressed his profound appreciation to Ribeiro Viotti, saying that he particularly admires her exemplary leadership in steering the work of the UN through some of the greatest tests in the organisation's history, including the novel coronavirus pandemic, a potentially crippling financial crisis, and one of the organisation's biggest internal reforms.

“Her vision, sound judgement and unmatched integrity inspired and shaped the United Nations and will leave a positive impact on the organisation for the years to come,” the release quotes Guterres.

Rattray has been high representative for the least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing states since July 2021.

Prior to his new appointment, he served as Jamaica's permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, during which time he was also co-chair of the Group of Friends of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Financing; Children and the SDGs; and the Group of Friends of Decent Work.

He previously served as Jamaica's ambassador to China (2008-2013); director of the Bilateral Relations Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in Kingston (2005 -2008); deputy chief of mission, Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, DC (2001-2005); special adviser to the minister for foreign affairs and foreign trade (2000-2001); and special adviser to the minister of industry and investment (1999-2000).

Before he joined the foreign service, he served as executive director of Jamaica Marketing Company in London (1990-1997) and director of marketing and promotions at Jamaica National Export Corporation in Kingston (1987-1988).

Rattray holds a Master of Arts degree from Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in the United States, a Master of Arts in International Business from London South Bank University and a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies from West Virginia Wesleyan College in the United States.

He was awarded a Doctor of Humane Letters (Honoris Causa) by West Virginia Wesleyan College.