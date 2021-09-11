PRIME Minister Andrew Holness, during a tour of the Grant's Pen area of St Andrew on Wednesday, attempted to convince residents that vaccines which guard against the deadly COVID-19 disease were made by man with inspiration from God.

Holness made the comment in hopes of changing the minds of some Jamaicans who harbour negative perceptions about the COVID-19 vaccines. He said that getting vaccinated is the only way for the nation to return to normality.

However, members of the public scolded the prime minister for the statement, with some insisting that God did not create the vaccines through scientists. One man even suggested that the prime minister's judgement could be impaired.

Vernal Hines

God nuh mek no vaccine. I don't take my vaccine and I won't be taking none of the vaccines. God nuh mek no vaccine fi nobody. This thing is just a heads of state thing for man to make money. This is a man-made desease and it is just a moneymaking thing. If you notice how the Government is pushing and promoting for you take vaccines, it's not right — in my point of view.

George Harriot

I don't believe in vaccines because from I was small vaccines hurt me. I get fevers and thing. Even that thing they call polio [in the early 1980s], I never took that vaccine. All I do is take a shot of rum and garlic and that a my vaccine. Me not even go doctor. My wife and family take it and I couldn't stop them from taking it, but I am not taking it.

If you are allergic to shell food, you are not going to try it because you know it is going to mess you up. Before COVID, vaccines mess me up bad bad so mi naa guh tek it. It gives me fever and so on. My father didn't make me take the polio vaccine and mi deh yah same way and girl love mi.

Mike Smith

It is very important to take the vaccine. I have no problem with people taking the vaccine — it is up to you — but what I am saying is that I respect Andrew as a young prime minister.

I am going to take the vaccine because I know sooner or later I will have to travel and move around. Scientists all over the world study these things and they were inspired by God to do things. This thing [novel coronavirus] is mashing up all over the world, and every head of government or prime minister come together to do the same thing so it is very good. Jamaicans should go out and take their vaccine.

Kevin Lewis

“Nothing no go suh! A tru him want people fi tek it. Mi did a guh tek it and mi not even ago tek it again because it not even mek sense. Him a try convince people too much fi tek it. Him a pay people and him a come wid God this and God that, so mi not even a guh tek it.

Delroy Armstrong

Based on what I understand, he said God created man and gave them the knowledge to do things to the best of their ability for mankind in general. The vaccines is inspired by God through man so that it can protect mankind. I don't see anyhting wrong with that. God created man to do things and that is the purpose of man, to create things.