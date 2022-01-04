LONGWOOD DISTRICT, Clarendon — Seventy-one year-old Sylvina Burke and four other relatives in this rural community are homeless after a New Year's Eve fire swept through their two-bedroom house.

The family is short on food, an envelope with money that was saved from the fire later went missing, and they have no idea what will come next. But Burke remains unbroken. Her faith in God keeps her going.

“My faith in God a give mi courage right now cause all now I don't cry — and I don't think I will because I know God is God,” she told the Jamaica Observer on New Year's Day.

“He provides for the birds so he will provide for me. I'm just trying to hold the faith when I remember all the food we had from Christmas to take us into the new year gone. But mi nah mek that get mi down,” added the family matriarch.

They have been staying next door, a house temporarily available as her husband's relatives who live there are on vacation. They will be back soon and Burke and her relatives will need somewhere else to lay their heads at night. She hopes it will be in the community she has called home for half a century.

“We lost two bedrooms, hall, veranda, living and dining rooms, the kitchen, bathroom and a washroom, including furniture and appliances. Right now we need a place to live because I have lived here over 50 years,” she said.

And even as she ponders their next move she pauses to give thanks that though her husband was “a little shaken up” no one was seriously hurt during the blaze.

The couple shared the house with their daughter and two grandchildren. They were all at home when the fire started about 9:30 pm.

“My daughter was in the living room talking to somebody and mi hear she seh, 'The house a ketch a fire!' By mi get up and look, the place engulfed. We never save nothing other than a suitcase, and in the wardrobe mi did have the particulars like the passport and birth certificate and mi just fling dem out with an envelope with some money. That's all mi could save, nothing else,” recounted Burke.

“After mi see the fire I tried to open a door to try to help to out it, but when I see the fire I said 'I can't do this,' and just turn back in the house. That's when I push out the few stuff and fling out the envelope with some money that was in the wardrobe. I realise the fire was more than me and I couldn't do anything else, I had to leave. So, I'm just giving God thanks for life because I'm here,” she said.

Burke is heartbroken at the loss of the envelope with the money.

“Sometimes things happen and I cry, cry, cry because I work hard! [I worked] hard for us to reach here, very hard, but in a time like this, where 2021 was so rough, mi nuh think it a go get better going into 2022 cause a end of time now. People haffi look up [to God]. No better nuh deh, it's going to be worse,” she said, temporarily giving in to sorrow.

But soon she was soon back to the stoicism shown earlier during the interview.

“I know God is God and I'm here still fighting the battle. Mi a keep di faith,” she said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined as both cylinders that were in the kitchen have been accounted for. A unit from the Clarendon fire department conducted cooling down operations.