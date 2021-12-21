'Another misadventure'

The health ministry is being rapped for yesterday's missed deadline for the roll-out of digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates, which Jamaicans have been eagerly anticipating over the last few months.

Opposition spokesman on health Dr Morais Guy told the Jamaica Observer that this was yet another example of many missed deadlines by the health ministry, and disappointment for those who have been waiting to get their cards, particularly for travel purposes.

The ministry advised that the issuing of the certificates was postponed, due to technical issues which, it said, were being fixed, but did not provide an anticipated timeline for the glitch to be resolved. Jamaicans were expecting to download a universally accepted QR-coded vaccination certificate, which the ministry says is intended to streamline the national vaccination programme, and provide a secure card.

Over the past few months, some people have complained of hiccups when they present their current paper cards at ports of entry for travel. At the same time, the ministry urged Jamaicans whose cards needed updating to clarify the “SII” manufacturer information to hold off on having their cards updated manually, unless they intend to travel before mid-December, when the digital roll-out was supposed to come on stream.

“We recognise the challenges those persons will have who have the SII affixed to their vaccination cards,” said Dr Guy. “People were urged to go to the various sites to have it done and even then, they were advised not to flock the sites. What we will find is that many persons who intended to travel, who have not had the correction done, are going to find themselves in problems. There is a delay [but] we have not been told when it will be resolved, so it is a wait-and-see, and people do not plan around wait-and-see.”

Added Dr Guy: “One would have also thought that, in planning, that you do a dry run before, and see whether it works before you give a date to the country. The people are waiting with bated breath and then [the health authorities] disappoint them. It tells you that the various measures aren't being done with completeness in mind. It falls into the whole modus operandi of the minister. So, we are in for another misadventure.”

Announcing the launch of the certificates at a recent media briefing, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton assured that in alignment with global standards the Jamaican COVID-19 vaccination card will be accepted by airlines and countries around the world.

“The vaccination records will be even more secure, and Jamaicans will need not worry about having their vaccination status verified for the purpose of business or leisure,” he said.

According to the ministry, people without digital access can print the certificate on letter-sized paper and fixed vaccination sites will, on request, assist people with printing the cards.

In its guidelines on digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates the World Health Organization (WHO) said the certificates can be used in the same way as paper-based vaccination cards to give information to health-care providers about the vaccination status of individuals, and, in some instances, to facilitate international travel. At the same time, the WHO stressed that the certificates should not be a requirement for travel.

Digital certificates are intended to eliminate the challenges presented by paper-based vaccination certificates, such as damage, loss, or fraud.

The certificates are being produced under a bilateral arrangement with the Government of India, at no cost to the Jamaican Government.