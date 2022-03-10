'Babatunde' gets moving farewell

“Educated and humble, fearless, a fighter for press freedom, a defender of the poor, and a voice for the voiceless,” were some of the descriptions used to lionise Winston “Babatunde” Witter during a service of thanksgiving for his life at the University Chapel in St Andrew on Wednesday.

Speaker after speaker shared memories of Witter in his many roles which included talk show host, university lecturer, newspaper columnists, a family confidant and a great friend.

“Winston's life work was not to champion the cause of those who were wealthy, or had power, or special connections. It was to give a voice to those who were not heard,” declared former president of the Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) Desmond Richards as he delivered the eulogy.

“Winston Babatunde was not only an indefatigable fighter for press freedom, he was a teacher, who unlike many others, was not just a conduit for theory, but he was a master communicator who like a sculpture carved out and planted journalistic seeds all over the Caribbean,” added Richards who chided the PAJ for what he said was its silence on the passing of Witter.

In delivering the remembrance, one of Witter's 32 siblings, Leacraft Witter, underscored his immense popularity after he adopted the moniker Babatunde — a Nigerian name which means 'The father has returned' — and took local talk radio by storm.

Leacraft noted that the fame did not change his brother who remained educated and humble up to the time of his death on February 16.

In a written tribute, Prime Minister Andrew Holness described Witter as a trailblazer who laid the foundation for many who followed him.

“Babatunde possessed a passion for serving the people through media. His grasp of the Jamaican culture and media landscape endeared him to the audience he communicated with while serving as a print journalist and a radio commentator,” said Holness.

And in his written tribute, Opposition Leader Mark Golding said Witter became renowned for his ability to connect with Jamaicans, especially those who have been marginalised and disenfranchised.

“He did not shrink from standing up for them, sometimes with strident and controversial views. Respect and love for him has continued across the society long after he had to give up his media practice due to health challenges,” said Golding.

Witter, who was laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park in Shooters Hill, St Andrew, was 64 years old when he died in hospital from complications related to cirrhosis.

He had stints at The Gleaner, a columnists for the Jamaica Observer as well as now defunct publications Daily News, Jamaica Record, Jamaica Herald and Sunday Herald.

He also had broadcasting stints at Irie FM, KLAS and Hot 102.