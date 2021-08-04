'Beg yuh a bly, Offica!'

Wednesday, August 04, 2021

This motorist tries unsuccessfully to dissuade this traffic cop from writing him a ticket for an offence in Half-Way-Tree last Saturday morning as a crowd gathered to watch the Tokyo Olympics women's 100m final on big screens in the square. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

