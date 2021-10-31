'Big Stone' gets support after heart surgery

HANDS Across Jamaica for Righteousness has assisted record producer and philanthropist Claude “Big Stone” Sinclair by donating $50,000 towards his medical expenses, following heart surgery in September.

In August, Sinclair donated $50,000 to 72-year-old George Williams — the mentally ill man who was imprisoned for 50 years without trial — despite needing medical attention for his heart condition that reportedly cost US$40,000 (now valued at $2.8 million).

Upon seeing the article published in the Jamaica Observer on August 29, chairman of Hands Across Jamaica for Righteousness, Lieutenant Colonel Oral Khan said he was moved by the compassion Sinclair showed to a fellow Jamaican in need.

“What Mr Sinclair did is significant and people who saw the article, it really moved them. We thought that his gesture should be known and it may inspire others to also act in like manner. It was part of his savings for surgery that he was going to do but when he saw the plight of this gentleman, who had been incarcerated for so long and left on his own now, he was moved with compassion and compassion is a good virtue,” Khan told the Sunday Observer.

“We were able to make this donation today because of our benefactor who saw the article in the newspaper and [said] that this good deed of Mr Sinclair should really be highlighted. And he wanted to do something to recognise the efforts of this Jamaican who is really living out some of the tenetts of our pledge to do 'our part in advancing the welfare of the whole human race' and of our fellow Jamaicans. So, he chose to make his contribution through our organisation”, he continued.

Using the national motto, anthem and pledge as a guide, Khan explained that since its inception in 1994, Hands Across Jamaica for Righteousness has dedicated its efforts to assisting the country's youth through outreach programmes.

“I believe the founding fathers and those responsible for crafting the motto, anthem and pledge really had a vision for Jamaica, so we uphold those principles and we are trying to pass them on — especially to the youth,” Khan noted.

He further stated, “We say, 'It takes cash to care' but it really takes a heart of compassion toward others to care. We wanted to highlight this as something laudable and as something we should be encouraged to emulate as Jamaicans — to care for our fellow human beings.”

Meanwhile, expressing his gratitude to the organisation, Sinclair said “I was very, very surprised to know that an organisation as such had actually seen the work that I've done and wanted to assist me in my time of need.”

Adding that he didn't “think twice to help him”, Sinclair said he was moved to do what he could to assist Williams.

At the same time, he encouraged the public to lend a helping hand when able to do so.

“It's not to give to get anything from it; your getting comes from the Almighty. My gifts comes from the Almighty. And when you get something while you are alive, especially from an organisation as such, I am truly grateful,” Sinclair said.

Sinclair was able to complete his heart surgery successfully on September 17 with assistance from the Bounty Killer Foundation, which donated $300,000, as well as the donations from his GoFundMe account, Big Stone Heart Surgery. However, he said the funds that Hands Across Jamaica for Righteousness donated will go toward purchasing medication, since one prescription costs over $40,000 to fill.