'Bimmer' behind bars

Jafael Doman, otherwise called ''Bimmer'' of Barrett Hall, St James, who was wanted for murder, was arrested yesterday by detectives assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch during an operation on Dalling Street, Westmoreland.

In addition to Doman's arrest, four persons were taken into custody for harbouring him.

Reports are that about 4:30 am, an operation was carried out in the Dalling Street area where a premises was searched and Doman, along with the other occupants, was held.

Doman was wanted in connection with a murder in his community on November 26, 2020. He was one of three men listed as wanted by the St James police in October. The other two men remain on the run.

They were identified as 31-year-old Randy Thompson of Farm Heights, who is wanted in connection with a case of wounding with intent on September 1, 2021 in his community and 31-year-old of Kenroy Roach of Hampton district, who is wanted in connection with a murder committed on March 6, 2021 in Hopeton district.

Meanwhile, the public is reminded that it is an offence to harbour fugitives. Anyone with information on wanted persons and their whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station or call Crime Stop at 311.