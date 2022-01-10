'Brainz' busted

'Brainz' bustedMonday, January 10, 2022
|
Mandeville, Manchester — The Mandeville Police have charged a would-be thief who was caught in the act by security personnel after he broke into a shop in the town on Saturday, January 8.
Charged is 33-year-old Zane Brown, otherwise called “Brainz”, of Old England district, Manchester.
Reports are that about 6:00 pm, the store assistant securely locked up the shop and went home. About 6:30 pm, she received a telephone call that the store was broken into. Upon her arrival, it was discovered that Brown had gained entry through the front window and was caught by security personnel in the plaza.
He was arrested and later charged with breaking with intent. His court date is being finalised.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy