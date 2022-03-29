SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — Opposition Leader Mark Golding, who has described the Government's decision to delay the local government elections as “undemocratic”, has called on the ruling party to call the vote as soon as possible.

“I am calling on the Government, we must call the local government elections without further delay. Stop running from it. Call it! It is profoundly undemocratic, and it is in fact really abhorrent to say that you can't call a democratic election because you want to promote unity. Unity and democracy are not inconsistent,” he said.

The leader of the People's National Party (PNP) was a meeting of the party's National Executive Council at Manning's School auditorium in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, on Sunday.

The local government elections have been pushed back twice. The first time was attributed to COVID-19 while the second postponement was pitched as an effort to prevent disunity during the country's 60th anniversary of Independence being observed this year.

Golding, however, said he was unmoved by both explanations.

“We don't believe that the pretext of COVID holds water because soon after they passed that law [Representation of the People Act], the prime minister got rid of the DRMA [Disaster Risk Management Act] orders and opened up the place again. The reality is that democracy and unity are not incompatible things. He is saying, 'We don't want no elections in the 60th anniversary year.' Why not?” Golding asked.

The Representation of the People (Postponement of Elections to Municipal Corporations and City Municipalities) Act 2022 was amended and tabled in Parliament in January to temporarily allow local government elections to be delayed until February 2023. The first Bill was passed in November 2020 to push the elections back no later than February 2022.

Golding's view is that since all COVID-19 restrictions have been dropped, the elections can still be called this year.

“We have a system now where we are supposed to have a local government election every four years. It is written into our laws and it was extended because of COVID, which we understood. But they came and did it again for another year, using COVID as a pretext, so we know that was absolute nonsense. That was just a mere sham,” he said.

“An election is a one-day event, with a short campaign before. We don't have political violence anymore in this country, thank God, because of the efforts made by prior leaders. There is no reason why we can't have a local government election this year. And we should have it now that COVID is not over but we are treating it as if it were over. We must go ahead and call the local government elections; that is what the local government system requires,” he said.

“COVID was petering out and they were removing the DRMA orders… and opening up the place. So I'm saying, given that we have made the commitment in our law to having local government elections on a regular, fixed-term basis, which is way overdue now, go ahead and call them and let's get it behind us,” Golding added.

He said the PNP councillors are mostly in place, ready and awaiting the elections.

“We have been working on this for some time now — over a year doing the necessary work. Obviously perfection is never achieved in human existence but we have been doing significant work, and it's a principle of democracy. We're ready and we want it to happen,” he said.