CheckThemOut – Sagicor dons pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

#CheckThemOut – Sagicor dons pink for Breast Cancer Awareness MonthWednesday, October 13, 2021
|
Sagicor Group Jamaica team members pause on Friday, October 8 to remind Jamaicans to get their breasts screened for abnormalities.
Team members across the conglomerate will wear pink every Friday in Breast Cancer Awareness Month, in solidarity with the cause, while helping to raise awareness in Sagicor's specially designed #CheckThemOut line of t-shirts, which are being sold at the Sagicor Sigma pop-up shop to raise funds for charity.
