'City Puss' swears allegiance to 'Blackman', tells of murder he committed for 'Bulbie'

The man who claims to have served under two administrations of the St Catherine-based Klansman gang has sworn allegiance to the current alleged leader Andre “Blackman” Bryan despite being behind bars for a murder he claimed to have carried out at the behest of Donovan “Bulbie” Bennett, a former don of the now-split gang.

“Mi a come a road one last time. A him [Bryan] a di only man ever gi mi money outta di Klansman system fi help free myself, and a Bulbie send mi go kill people and mi end up a prison,” City Puss, otherwise called Lucifer, was heard saying during a 45-minute recording of a call between himself, Witness Number One, the accused Stephanie Christie also known as Mumma, and Bryan played in court on Monday.

“A man never look pon mi and gi mi a dollar; mi all a get visiting and dem tek weh mi visiting money,” added City Puss, the only accused yet to be formally identified in the ongoing trial of 33 alleged members of the gang.

The mysterious City Puss, whom both star witnesses have testified that they have never met in person, gave reasons for his professed loyalty while giving violent prescriptions for those who failed to support Bryan, who had been nabbed by cops in 2018.

“A di only man dis ever give mi sinting weh mi know seh, yes, waan si mi go a road…I start hear seh dem a try switch pan Hombre (another name for Bryan), weh mi fi do? Go siddung and gwaan like mi nuh know or try fi side wid dem? How mi fi tun mi back pon him? Mi tell him 'mi a go always deh deh wid yuh',” City Puss is heard declaring during the recording.

In the meantime, City Puss also staked his claim on being the one to engineer some of the mayhem that ensued after the 2005 death of Bennett, who the police say had been “the one don” of the gang since May 12, 1993, after wresting the leadership from Derrick “Puppy String” Eccleston, whom he had murdered.

“A mi send go shoot up the police station the night when Bulbie dead, ennuh. Mi tell dem fi drive go a CIB (Criminal Investigation Bureau); a three car mi send pan di road, ennuh and tell dem fi drive go a di door a CIB and empty two a di M-16 in deh,” City Puss boasted.

Bennett, whose wealth was estimated at over $100 million, was shot dead by police just outside the Clarendon community of Tanaky, near Rock River, on October 30, 2005 at his sprawling hillside retreat. Police at the time said the man, who was the beneficiary of many government contracts though wanted, had been involved in more than 100 murders.

The day following his death, members of Bulbie's gang and people loyal to him rioted by blocking roads in and around Spanish Town, firing on the Spanish Town Police Station, and burning T-shirts with the image of then National Security Minister Dr Peter Phillips.

Two cops were shot and injured during the rioting and a Jamaica Urban Transit Company bus, a motor car, and a section of the bus terminus were set on fire.

Businesses remained closed, schools were unable to hold classes, and most taxi and bus operators stayed away from the old capital.

Several people who had left their homes to get to work and school were stranded early in the morning and had to walk back home, as intermittent volleys of gunfire blazed through the town.

A curfew was imposed on sections of the troubled town, starting at 6:00 pm.

According to the police, Bennett had become very sophisticated, directing members of his gang from isolated locations. Most times only a selected cadre of trusted members knew where he was.

“Most Klansman members did not know Bennett by either face or voice,” the police said.

Last week the court heard that City Puss, who is said to fall in the top tier of the gang, adopted the moniker Lucifer to carry out his extortion activities. City Puss was heard on the recordings saying, in response to a complaint about property being captured from Christie, “Cyaan use dem style deh pon wi, yuh mad? Get mi a number mek mi chat to dem. Yeah man, from mi call dem and tell dem a Lucifer man, mi nuh ha nuh wing yah now, man, Lucifer man. Back up affa man ting”.

The trial resumes this morning at 10:00 at the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston before Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.