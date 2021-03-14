'Correct the misconceptions; trust the vaccine'

HOWARD Gregory, Anglican archbishop of the West Indies and bishop of the Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, received his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, March 11, 2021 in keeping with a passionate appeal and commitment he made a fortnight ago to his flock as he encouraged members of the Anglican Church to take the vaccine.

“Take the vaccine if it comes your way…Please, be positive agents. We have a responsibility as Christians, as people who are informed, to correct the misconceptions out there. I am going to be the first in line when the opportunity comes,” Archbishop Gregory asserted then.

Speaking at the Annual Service of the Mothers' Union, a women's organisation in the diocese, the archbishop referred to a recent Zoom-hosted meeting hosted by the archbishop of Canterbury, involving archbishops from the worldwide Anglican Communion, as well as, representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“As scientists, they do the research, they develop the vaccines, but they don't end pandemics. It is societies that end it; it is people like you and me that end it. So you could have a million vaccines, and if people are not prepared to participate and to play their part, we are not going anywhere,” Archbishop Gregory declared.

He reported that the WHO specialists urged leaders of the Anglican Communion to assist in passing on credible messages to members of the religious community and the wider society.

Following the vaccination at Good Samaritan Inn in Kingston he described the experience as “a pleasant one” and commended the staff on their professionalism and care.

“I have felt no after-effects and I look forward to receiving the next shot and to interacting with other persons without the threat of serious illness,” Gregory said.

The archbishop noted that people were being influenced by the abundance of misinformation on social media, and he urged Anglicans to correct existing misconceptions relating to the vaccine.

“People think they're gonna inject the [coronavirus] into you; it is not the case,” charged the archbishop

Gregory reminded the faithful to continue to observe the protcols of social distancing, mask wearing and washing hands as stipulated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness as the country continues to manage the spread of the virus.