'Cult' church's future uncertain

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The future of headline-grabbing Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries appears uncertain with two members of its hierarchy saying they have no clue who, if anyone, will replace its deceased leader Kevin Smith.

Davien McKen, whom Jamaica Observer sources identified as a deacon who was believed to be second in line to Smith, refused a request for an interview. When pressed on who will take over and what will happen to the organisation now widely regarded as a cult, McKen replied, “That is a very good question. I have no idea.”

The church's secretary Pamela Stewart, whose leg was broken during the bloody melee at the location on October 17, also had little to say. When asked who would now lead the organisation, she retorted, “How must I know that? I don't have anything to say. I have nothing to say… I have no complaints.”

Smith died in a crash on the Linstead bypass in St Catherine on Monday while being transported from Montego Bay to Kingston for further questioning ahead of being charged with two counts of murder, two counts of wounding with intent, and one count of illegal possession of firearm.

On Monday after Smith's death, his co-accused 37-year-old Andre Ruddock was charged with one count of murder and one count of wounding with intent. The charges are related to the deaths of two members of Smith's flock whose throats were slashed at Pathways International's Albion, St James, location.

While Smith has been widely condemned for the happenings at the facility, some members have stoutly defended him even after his death.

— Anthony Lewis