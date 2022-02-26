'Daddy James' taking no chance with COVID-19

Errol “Daddy” James is known as a man of principle in his St Ann community and that principle has extended to the taxi he operates as he demands order from his passengers.

Plying the St Ann's Bay to Ocho Rios route, James is doing his part to stem the spread of COVID-19 by enforcing all the protocols implemented by the Government in his taxi.

“Absolutely no one can come into my car without being sanitised and without their mask. They are many other taxis on road that don't require protocols but this is my car and I say what goes. I was born a man of principle and I'm going to die that way,” James told the Jamaica Observer.

He said while most passengers have been compliant, a few have tried to defy his rules.

“One man never have any mask and I told him that I was not taking him, said he was going to pull me out of my car and beat me,” said James.

“But I don't let that bother me because I have my customers who wait on me and don't go into anyone's car but mine because of my standards and because they say they has never seen any other driver doing what I do,” added James.

According to James, while other drivers may not see it important to impose the COVID-19 protocols, he has lost a close friend to virus and, therefore, he will at all cost make every effort to protect his family and himself.

“I have to keep myself as safe as possible, so that is why I try my very best to be careful with what I do. My friend died from COVID like two days after I saw him and he never showed any symptoms.

“When I got the call that he died I was devastated; I cried for hours. He was my very close friend; so I said to myself I have to continue to take this thing even more serious because this thing is real,” said James, who decided to become vaccinated after the death of his friend.

“I realised that this COVID thing is no joke and others should continue to take it seriously,” advised James

“I will be taking my booster shot soon and I will continue to keep up the standard until the Ministry of Health tell us to do otherwise,” added James, who said he is always careful with his health.

“I have never feel like I have any form of COVID-19 symptoms and I couldn't tell when was the last time I got a cold because I eat healthy and take a lot of supplements.

“I'm trying my very best to stay on top of things and when I finish work I go through and sanitise my entire car and it stays that way until I'm ready to work again,” declared James.

Name: Errol “Daddy” James

Age: 56 years old

Length of career: 30+ years

Route: St Ann's Bay to Ocho Rios