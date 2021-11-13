'Disrespect' pushes cabbie to chase passenger from his car

Andre Francis is quite aware that service is a requirement of his job. After all, happy customers translate into more business and, indeed, profits. But Francis is firm that he won't endure disrespect just to make a dollar.

“Mi nuh tek disrespect certain way, and at the same time mi will take so much and no more,” he insisted as he related an encounter with a female passenger a few weeks ago.

According to Francis, he was at the taxi stand awaiting passengers when the woman and her female friend boarded his vehicle. It started raining, and because his experience was that the average wait for a full load would be at least 45 minutes he told the women that he would not be able to turn on the air conditioning (AC) as doing so would burn most of his fuel.

“Normally when rain a fall mi nuh like put passenger inna mi car because it a go hard [because] when you lock up all a di car doors with the passengers dem a go get hot and frustrated. Mi have AC, but suppose the rain a fall fi one hour, mi cyaan have the car a throttle fi one hour with one or two passengers in it and by the time mi ready fi drive mi don't have no gas,” he explained.

Francis said although it wasn't raining heavily he wound the windows up and opened the trunk to ensure that there was a constant airflow inside the vehicle.

“Mi tell her seh if the rain come down harder mi probably haffi go shelter her fi mek she go cross the road go sit down until the rain breeze off, after that she can go back inna di car because it a go impossible fi mi turn on the AC so long. Same time mi seh that, she start bawl seh she want AC, and mi explain the situation to her,” Francis claimed.

He said given that when he has a full load of passengers he would earn $2,000, he offered to take the woman and her friend to their destination for $1,500. However, she refused, saying she would not pay that amount.

“Mi seh, 'Alright you haffi come out a di car then, because mi cyaan afford fi waste the gas,' ” he related.

However, Francis said that the woman declined to leave the vehicle .

“The lady insist seh she nah come out and she nah pay the money, and she continuously open the door inna the road and the car a wet up,” Francis told the Jamaica Observer.

At that point, he said, he could no longer maintain his composure.

“Mi haffi get vex pan her because she a gwaan the most way inna di car and mi seh, 'Lady, come out a mi car and gwaan go find somebody else weh can facilitate you with dem type a behaviour, you understand,' ” he stated.

His show of anger, he said, resulted in the women leaving the car and boarding another taxi that, ironically, also belonged to Francis.

“Mi have next car on di road and it did a load after mi, so same time dem call the other driver and seh him must carry dem down. A my brother who a drive my other car get the charter,” he said.

“My brother seh she pay him $2,000, plus she give him an extra $1,000 fi buy a drink. Mi nuh know her from nowhere fi she a spite mi, and the funny thing now is that no AC nuh inna the other car weh she go in. So she burn up go down,” he said.

Encouraging other taxi drivers to stand up to rude passengers, Francis said, “Some of them people yah no nice. More time you will do everything fi them and the one time yuh cyaan do, you a the worst person dem ever buck up on. Passenger fi expect seh drivers have feelings too, and same like how them have rights, we have rights as well.

“A passenger will look on me and seh him nah drive with me, but me have a right fi seh mi nah carry you either. Me feel seh it go both ways.”

Name: Andre Francis

Age: 34 years old

Length of career: Eight years

Route: Spalding to Cave Valley, Clarendon