'Dog Paw' painted as sinner, saint

A day after police cut down gangster Christopher “Dog Paw” Linton tension yesterday remained high in Tavern and Bedward Gardens, two of the gritty St Andrew communities that were under his control and where residents painted him as either sinner or saint.

Linton, who police say was involved in several serious crimes before he was sent to prison and continued on that path after his release in April this year, was shot dead by cops on John Golding Road in Elletson Flat Monday afternoon in what was reported as a firefight with police.

Yesterday, a resident of Tavern, Linton's hometown, said he was always standing up for his community and prevented intruders from invading and causing havoc. He said it was inevitable for Linton to become the don but claimed that many of the serious crimes he was accused of were not carried out by him or under his orders, but by unruly criminal elements from the community.

Now that Linton is dead, the resident said, the community has been robbed of its protector.

“Paw was a youth mi know from baby stage. Mi know him and him three brothers. Some war vibes used to gwaan and some people used to get robbed and raped until he picked it up. It wasn't about a badness thing when he picked up the donship, but more like him defending his community. I know him as a serious youth,” said the resident who opted for anonymity.

“Him name start call up because when you stand up front people see you more, so dem put di donship pon him. Mi never really like the idea but a him get it. When you stand up for certain things people associate you with the donship. He started to protect the community and you could sleep with your door open,” added the resident.

“I know him as a leader, and anything that happens under your control a go end up come pon yu, all when yu never directly do di thing. Yu have some youths in communities weh nuh follow rules and just unruly and do dem own thing, but those actions will fall back on Paw because a him dem put di donship pon. Nuff a di things yu hear about Paw are not true. Him nuh tek foolishness, though. Others may just fear talking to you about it, but I know Paw as a good youth,” added the resident.

However, in neighbouring Bedward Gardens, while most residents feared saying anything good or bad about Linton, one man insisted that the slain gangster was no saint as many people have fallen victim to his ruthlessness.

“He is not a saint. A nuff people dem man deh mek dead bout yah. Mi never see him a fire shot yet, enuh, but wi see him wid gun a walk through wid him boys. Dem man deh know di whole place. Him stay from all prison and order man fi dead, so when him come out him can have less rivals,” the resident told the Observer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, who heads the constabulary's crime portfolio, has said that Linton was implicated in several murders and shootings since his release from prison in April.

Linton was sentenced to 15 years in prison along with co-accused Micah Allen after being convicted of shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm. However, in April this year the Court of Appeal ruled that evidence against both men was unreliable and that they could not be positively identified in the matter, leading to their conviction being quashed and the verdict set aside.

The order for them to be released triggered jitters in August Town and nearby communities.

In a statement yesterday, the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) appealed to the public for help as they probe Linton's shooting.

“The assistance of the public is very important and persons are therefore reminded to contact the commission's head office and share any information that will be useful to this investigation,” INDECOM said.

The report INDECOM received from the cops was that a team of lawmen was searching for a gray vehicle with armed men. In the process, they intercepted a vehicle which had a female driver and a male passenger. Cops said they instructed the occupants to exit the car when 35-year-old Linton reportedly exited the vehicle, pointing a firearm at cops. The police stated that they opened fire at Linton. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital of the West Indies.

A Colt .45 pistol was reportedly recovered from the scene.

INDECOM said the female driver, who Observer sources have confirmed is an insurance agent, was not injured or hospitalised as a result of the incident.