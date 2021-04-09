'Drugs haul' turned out to be strawberry sweets

PARIS, France (AFP) — A one-million-euro (US$1.2 million) drug haul announced by the Paris police turned out to be nothing more sinister than some strawberry sweets.

The bags of suspected MDMA and ecstasy turned up after a “fruitful investigation” into clandestine parties during the French capital's lockdown.

In fact the suspicious substance was “crushed (Haribo) Tagada strawberry” sweets, a perennial favourite of French children.