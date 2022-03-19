'Dudus' got burned 'giving bun'

Thirty-two-year-old St Ann taxi driver Dudley “Dudus” Williams learnt a hard lesson when he decided to begin dating one of his passengers.

According to Williams, while the relationship was thrilling in the beginning, the excitement quickly soured when his common-law wife, of almost 20 years, found out about the secret relationship.

“The woman a call, call too much, man and mi woman answer the phone. She curse out me #$%# and beat out me #$%#. All me did a explain say is that when she did gone a foreign somebody haffi take over fi help. Me just be truthful, but she still a go curse anyway,” Williams stated.

He said based on that one misstep his common-law wife no longer trusts him.

This had led to her having suspicions about a foreign passenger he has transported for more than five years.

Williams told the Jamaica Observer that his common-law wife is convinced that he is in a relationship with the woman, even though she is just a loyal passenger.

“She nuh trust nobody now. Mi have a foreigner weh mi carry. Remember seh a taxi work mi do, so mi carry her go Blue Hole, carry her go party, all 'bout. My wife a say a mi woman, but mi and her nuh inna nothing. If me and her inna something, mi wouldn't gone a foreign already?” Williams asked.

He said he remains in a serious relationship with his common-law wife because of the love they share and the length of time they have been together.

Since his romantic involvement with his passenger almost two years ago, Williams has sought to discourage fellow taxi drivers from dating any of their passengers.

“It nearly mash up mi relationship,” declared Williams. “When you start deh with them, them want free drive, them nah go want to pay nuh fare again.”

Now, whenever one of his passengers hints at a relationship, Williams has a stock answer, “Mi taken already”.

Williams said he is so put off from having romantic relationships with his passengers that an hour before the Observer news team spoke with him he had rejected a woman's advances.

“She a complain seh she nah get nuh love inna her yard. Passengers see me all the while and just say, 'You look nice, mi like how yu shape,' and then dem want free drive,“ noted Williams as he repeated his mantra that he is taken.

Name: Dudley “Dudus” Williams

Age: 32 Years old

Length of Career: More than 10 years

Route: St Ann's Bay to Ocho Rios Transport Centre