'Education is the key, but links and friend pick the lock'

IT'S hard to get a foothold in the labour market with the current economic downturn fuelled by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

For young people starting out in the working world the odds are stacked against them, and for those already finding it difficult to secure a job, their sights are set on emigrating.

One such individual is Omroy Miller, a 27-year-old taxi operator from Huddersfield, St Mary.

Miller told the Jamaica Observer that several years ago he was full of optimism, with hopes of studying architecture, but a combination of financial constraints and bureaucracy shelved those dreams.

“Whilst at Brimmer Vale High I was a prefect in school and I was a productive student — a true leader — and I had plans of becoming an architect. I had plans of going on to university, but finances would not permit,” Miller said.

He has seven grade twos in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations. The subjects include mathematics, English, integrated science, building technology, technical drawing, physical education, and social studies.

After high school, Miller enrolled at the HEART Trust/NTA (now HEART/NSTA Trust) and earned a level two certification in electrical installation.

From there on, he told the Sunday Observer, he worked in the hotel industry for a period of time, which afforded him the luxury of owning his own car.

But there was one experience which left him doubtful about the prospects for youngsters locally.

“I wonder about just how far can young people reach locally within their fields without their age being the subject of mockery. I applied for a supervisory position, got the interview, and was told by the interviewer that I am the most qualified for the job but he won't give it to me because I am too young. Can you believe that? Him seh mi too young fi get the job and, instead, wanted to put me in the room maintenance department when I have no qualifications in housekeeping,” Miller said.

Discouraged, he decided to turn to self-employment and began operating a robot taxi on the Port Maria to Ocho Rios route. In addition, he said, if people need him to do electrical work he does not hesitate to pull off the road and do it, as he still uses his trade.

But Miller's contention is that there needs to be more sustainable opportunities for young people as many are downtrodden and looking to leave the country.

“Some of us do it the way we are told — go to school, focus, get your subjects, get a skill, get a job. But you do everything and is either you can't find no work, there is a lack of funding to complete higher education, or a lot of red tape. When you look, you realise that, yes, education is the key, but links and friend pick the lock, so you no longer need the key,” Miller said.

“All I want to see is equal opportunity. If that really existed and if young people weren't given so much fight or not [denied] what they deserve because they are too young, we would have less brain drain, less crime, and a far better Jamaica,” Miller stated.