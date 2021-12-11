'Embarrassed' McKenzie promises $50 million to fix Sav market

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie has pledged to set aside $50 million for the rehabilitation of the Savanna-la-Mar Market in Westmoreland.

During a tour of the facility on Thursday to announce an extended curfew for market vendors — 10:00 pm and 1:00 am, respectively, on Christmas and New Year's eves — McKenzie expressed his embarrassment and disappointment in the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation (WMC) for its failure to maintain the local market. He had earlier attended the WMC's monthly meeting.

“I have to admit how embarrassed I am. It's my first visit here to the Sav market and I have gotten messages from the vendors about how they have been suffering where it concerns the condition of the market. But seeing it for myself, I could never support any initiative to force people to go into the market because the market is not suitable,” McKenzie said.

Vendors have complained that the WMC has been insisting that they sell inside the market, though there is no security, no proper lighting, roofing, or flooring.

Those who spoke with the Jamaica Observer on Thursday opted not to provide their names. They said they were afraid of plying their wares from inside the facility, especially with recent bouts of robberies due to inadequate security. One vendor said she had been robbed repeatedly in November.

“A five time dem rob mi last month and mi fraid. Sometimes all 3 o'clock inna the morning mi haffi come in and mi fraid. Nobody naah do nothing fi help we,” she bemoaned.

After hearing similar cries from distraught and angry market vendors, McKenzie intervened.

“The vendors raised three main concerns, the roofing, the flooring, and the question of security… I am going to be setting aside $50 million to commence emergency repairs to the market and it will be done in three phases. The first phase is going to be the roof, the second phase the flooring and then we will look at the security,” he said.

“As the minister with responsibility, I want to apologise to the vendors and the people who come here to buy. But I must say that the municipality has not done enough on the matter so I am going to commit those funds, and I hope that we can commence work on the first phase by early January,” he added.