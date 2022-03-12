MONTEGO BAY, St James — Breaking his usually deafening silence on how crime is ravaging his division, Councillor Gregory Wint (Jamaica Labour Party, Welcome Hall Division) has called for immediate intervention in the rural communities he represents.

“In my division, in an area called Spring Garden, we have seen a lot of break-ins, robberies and shootings over… about three years,” Wint said during the St James Municipal Corporation's regular monthly meeting on Thursday.

The councillor continued, “This is the first time I am coming publicly to talk about this [but] enough is enough, because who you expect to deal with these matters sit[s] silently and it's like nothing is happening.”

Sharing that young violence producers are said to be committing these heinous crimes, Wint told the council that even the elderly are not being spared.

“Just last week a 92-year-old woman was robbed. She owns a shop and a young [resident] assists her in the shop, but that young resident had to leave to come to Montego Bay and she was alone there,” said the councillor.

“She was pounced upon by three young lads who held her up and robbed her,” Wint added.

What hits close to home, he shared with the council, is a violent attack on an event he was recently invited to in that same community. He was unable to attend because his car was being repaired.

“You know sometimes in life when some things happen, we have to give thanks…. Last week Monday I was called to go to a grave digging…. but I told them that I couldn't come because I don't have a drive. That grave digging was shot up and five [people] got shot there in the broad daylight,” Wint added.

While condemning these senseless acts of violence in his division, Wint said that he is not only calling for the assistance of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), but the Peace Management Initiative (PMI).

“Whatever the issue is that brought it to this, if we say that we love each other, it shouldn't reach to that level,” the councillor admonished. “I don't want to bash the law enforcement… but I think more emphasis should be placed in this area to quell what is happening up there,” he added.

“I am calling on the relevant agencies — PMI and the rest — to try and see how [they] can assist in bringing this mayhem to an end. Let us be our brother's keeper,” the councillor appealed.