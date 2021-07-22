The deeply troubling, and often deadly, issue of domestic abuse will be a major concern of the upcoming Woman Arise conference being hosted by the Kencot Christian Fellowship.

Some 25 powerful professional women of faith from several countries will meet in the virtual space come July 24 and 25 for the event.

Pre-recorded presentations from the women are overflowing with compelling personal testimonies, words of encouragement, and prophetic, impactful calls to action.

Woman Arise is a conference of 21st century women speaking to women of today and tomorrow, addressing issues of the heart and soul, career, family and community life.

Over the two days, apart from a series of presentations, two forums will be conducted, accessible via Zoom. The first of the forums will be on Saturday July 24 at 2:30 pm and is dubbed Abuse: Eve in Adam's World. With domestic violence elevated to major headlines, especially in recent times, the issue is not only current, but also urgent.

The home for some women has become a battleground and one in which they cannot survive. The forum hopes to break down the issue and provide critical and practical solutions for people in abusive familial situations.

“Women speaking to women has always been a potent tool to address issues at the personal and familial levels. In this safe space we will also gain the male perspective, inclusive of the impact of international issues like genocide and the transatlantic struggles,” said conference organiser Jenni Campbell.

She noted that presenters for that forum will include Dr Anna Perkins and Dr Jermaine McCalpin.

The topic of the second forum of the conference is Can You Have it All?

This will be held online on Sunday July 25 at 2:30 pm.

“For some women, the need for professional work, aspiration for promotion and growth along with raising families and the responsibilities of home and spousal duties can present quite a challenge. Finding the perfect balance is important for advancing on all fronts,” said Campbell.

Woman Arise - The Anchor Holds is a follow-on to the first staging Woman Arise…Reset, which was held two years ago.

The conference, with targeted international flavour, will be accessible on all major social media platforms and on the gospel television station MTM TV (channels 601 and 671 on Flow, channel 19 on Digicel and channel 745 on One Limited).

MTM TV broadcasts in 24 Caribbean countries including Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, The Bahamas, Antigua, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines. It is also on air in parts of the African continent.