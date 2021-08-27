'Even rats crawl on us'
Dark, dilapidated board structure serves as home to man, 28, woman 22Friday, August 27, 2021
BY BRITTNY HUTCHINSON
Not even the clothes that a young couple had on their backs were spared the floodwaters that rushed into their home on Queensborough Avenue in New Haven, St Andrew, as heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Grace pelted the island on August 17.
Now, 28-year-old Andre Martin and 22-year-old Jada Savino are seeking a place to lay their heads, as their dilapidated one-room board dwelling is in a more deplorable state after the weather conditions.
When the Jamaica Observer visited the couple's home, Martin removed the padlocks from the window, then made his way through the narrow space, which serves as the only entrance and exit into the small house as the building is without a door.
Martin pointed to the makeshift bed and appliances which were affected by the floodwaters.
“We having a flooding problem and we living a very rough life. Everything got wet, my sheet, the pillows, everything.
There were so many mosquitoes [due to the water] and even rats crawled on us, we felt so sick,” said Martin. His girlfriend, Savino, said that despite the tough challenges they endured, they managed to place some appliances such as the television and fan in a safer spot.
“We managed to move those things. But we just had to bear [the situation] and lay down because we couldn't do anything about it.
In the area we bathe is still flooded, we really want to move from down here,” she said. The couple said they have been living in the community for two years. They noted that residents offer help occasionally, but they get much assistance from a woman who lives in England. According to Martin, the woman has vowed to offer more assistance if they get an area to build a house. “We just need a spot.
The lady said if we get a spot, she can help us to build a nice place. We really want to move from down here,” said Martin, a labourer who earns a living from occasional gardening jobs. Despite the struggles faced, Martin remains optimistic about getting help. “We really, really need the help. We just want a nice warm place to lay our heads,” he said.
