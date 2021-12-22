OCHO RIOS, St Ann — A vendor's claim that the “event is very good but the money is bad” summed up the atmosphere among people who tried to cash in on the community market and business fair, which the Social Development Commission (SDC) hosted on the outskirts of this town centre on December 17.

“The people don't have any money right now in this COVID time. As a farmer, the event is very good, but the money bad,” said Hector Whyte, who had a variety of fruits to sell during the event at Buckfield Playing Field, Ocho Rios.

He thinks more goods would have been sold if the closing time for the event had been later than 4:30 pm.

“I think the organisers need to give us (vendors) a longer time to serve the people who come off work [in the evenings],” Whyte said.

His proposal is not far-fetched, considering that it actually was being contemplated by the SDC.

“The next fair we are having, we are looking to start about 12 [noon] where we will take the market either into 7:00 pm or 8:00 pm to facilitate a greater level of support from community persons,” said SDC parish manager in St Ann Hillory McBayne.

The vendors also attributed what they described as their low sales to other factors.

Joan Williams-Grey, from Walkerswood in the parish, said more goods would have been sold if the community market venue had been closer to Ocho Rios town centre, considering that the competing Ocho Rios Market is located there.

“It is very hard to compete with the [Ocho Rios] Market because, if it is the same prices here as in the market, people will just stay in the [Ocho Rios] Market; they won't walk out of the town [to support us],” she said while showcasing the GreyPot juices she produced.

“The event is a platform for people like me who don't get help from anywhere but are struggling, and this is a good place to put yourself out there,” Grey added.

Tony Hall, another vendor who hails from the Moneague area of St Ann, said that although sales were less than desired, the community market provided a grand opportunity for participants like himself to network.

“The event was not how we expected it to turn out [in terms of sales], but wi get to network and that is a good thing, at the end of the day. A lot of people come, but we did expect to sell more things [at the community market],” he said. For the event, he had packaged a variety of chips to excite the taste buds.

A herbalist from Nine Mile in St Ann who gave his name as Ras Aminra Selassie said he wished more people had shown up to capitalise on special discounts he usually gives at community shows.

Pointing to a concoction labelled Irie Fire Roots, which comprises 21 herbs, he said: “Wi would sell it for $5,000 out there [at the regular market], but when I come [to community] shows like this, I sell it for $3,050 or $4,000.”

In the meantime, a number of shoppers at the tent-filled venue were satisfied with the hosting of the community market.

“It allows people who don't want to go inside the market to have an open area [here at Buckfield] where they can go and buy,” said Major Jeffery Brown, a justice of the peace. “I do some shopping and it actually gave me an ease so that I don't have to go out [to shop closer to Christmas]. The prices [at the community market] were competitive compared to Ocho Rios Market. We actually have a chance to do more with the little that we had.”

Jacob Forrest, another shopper, lamented that some prices at the community market were higher than in the regular Ocho Rios Market.

“You have mixed prices; some are better than some. I would hope that the farmers [at the community market] would be more reasonable... Melon price is not bad but things like carrot could be much better,” he said, describing himself as being “very frugal” when it comes to spending. However, he stated that the event “is very important because it sorta enhance the sale of the farmers' produce”.

Alana Rhoden, who visited a number of tents, was impressed by the variety of goods available for sale. “I was pleasantly surprised by the diversity of stuff that they had and their prices were reasonable. It was a pleasure shopping, actually,” she added.

In the meantime, McBayne of the SDC stated that the final sales figures were not yet available.

“I know that most of the vendors on our local economic initiative would have made some good sales, but we are not able to say what their income would have been just now. We would have to get that report from the evaluations that we do and then we would be able to talk about that,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

She added: “At the previous one (community market held in Ocho Rios) in May 2020, there was about $1.5 million in sales and so I am anticipating something similar or more for this fair.”

McBayne added that 66 vendors participated in the Ocho Rios community market this time around, reflecting a marginal increase when compared to the previous staging of the event.

“The event actually went very, very well; we had several patrons coming in. We noticed that even after the market closed persons were still coming in, reflective of good support from the community,” she said, but noted that there is always room for improvement.