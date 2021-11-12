OCHO RIOS, St Ann — Claudette Wilmot is yearning for closure. That will only come, though, after she knows how her brother, 55-year-old Everett Wilmot, lost his life.

Everett was a tour guide at Nature Blue attraction in the Lodge area of Ocho Rios.

Divers pulled his body from a river at his workplace on the morning of November 2, two days after his sister last saw him alive in their Mile End community. He was heading to work when she saw him, living up to his reputation of being the first to arrive, his sister said.

She was stunned when a neighbour showed up at her home Tuesday morning, bearing bad news. Her brother was missing, Claudette was told, and a bag he usually carries was on the riverbank at his workplace.

She said she rushed to the river, only to be hit by the image of her brother being pulled from the “swift and bubbling” water.

“I actually saw when they took him out of the water and put him on the rock... I fainted. Yes, I fainted,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

The communications arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force said drowning is suspected but police investigations are ongoing.

Claudette is not ruling out foul play; and she thinks she has good reason to be suspicious.

Swiping her fingers across her cellphone to show photos of her brother's corpse, she pointed out what appears to be a gash on his forehead, as well as other marks that she considers to be suspicious.

She added that her brother's left hand was broken, noting that he was left-handed.

Troubled by these observations, she is eagerly awaiting the outcome of a post-mortem. In fact, she mulled getting a private pathologist on the case, but she isn't too clear on the procedure.

“We would like to get closure at the end of the day when the post-mortem is done so that we can know what my brother died from,” Claudette told the Observer. “Closure is very important for the family members. Everett is not a dog; he is a human being, he is my brother.”

For now, their family grieves the death of Wilmot, the fourth of five children. Claudette said her elderly mother, Rose Lee Wilmot, is “distraught”.

They try to take comfort in their memories of him.

According to Claudette, her brother was “lippy” and a lover of alcoholic beverages. He enjoyed dancing and his superb swimming skills earned him the name “Water Bird”, she said.