SECURITY expert Robert Finzi-Smith has recommended that Sunday morning's armed robbery of Ibex Global employees on a staff bus in St Andrew be used as a prompt to reopen doors to the strategic utilisation of decoy special operations police, in order to nab crooks in the act.

Finzi-Smith, a former army officer with 43 years of experience in security and investigation spanning military and private sectors, said a special unit like the one he recommended reaped a lot of success in the past, and subsequently he is calling for its return.

Following the incident, which occurred after 5:00 am, a recording from an alleged female passenger of the bus — which was held up at a section of Spanish Town Road in St Andrew — began circulating on social media. The woman claimed in the audio that at least five men, bearing what appeared to be firearms, stopped the bus and robbed most of the passengers of valuables. She also alleged that the driver of the vehicle was physically assaulted for failure to comply with their repeated requests to open the bus door so they could gain entry.

On Monday Finzi-Smith recommended that just as how traps are set to catch rats, a similar approach should be taken to apprehend thieves who sometimes hold up vehicles and rob people, using real firearms as well as fake guns made of wood to also intimidate the victims.

He suggested that Ibex and other employers negotiate with the police to have decoy personnel pose as passengers on staff and other buses to discourage the practise and capture perpetrators.

“Every rat has a run [specific route]; they don't just run helter-skelter. They have patterns. Whatever you use to catch them, you put it somewhere along the run. When a man comes to rob a place, he is coming from one direction and leaving in another. You have to wait and catch him on his way in or on his way out.

“For the next little while, put armed security officers or police on the buses and tint the windows so that they can't tell who is in there, and let's see what happens. Everybody can tell you what is wrong but nobody can tell you what the solution is. It is very simple. I had a sign on a door where I lived which said 'This house is guarded by a shotgun three nights a week, you guess which three.'

“My advice to the employees is to be very alert and aware. When they put you in a bus and say go home, they have no control. It is now for the call centre to ensure that for a little while, part of their thing is either an escort or have somebody on the bus,” Finzi-Smith said.

He recommended that members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force who have an understanding of specific geographical spaces be used to patrol these hot spots, and said he identified this problem decades ago. He explained that being familiar with a particular territory would make it easier to apprehend thieves and other criminals.

“That is my other problem. Constables are assigned to areas they don't know the geography of. You are dealing with youngsters who are running in gullies all their life,” he said, making the point that it is usually easy for criminals to escape and remain undetected.

When the Jamaica Observer visited Ibex in New Kingston in St Andrew on Monday a few workers expressed concerns for their safety. A number of them recommended that a special provision be made for qualified call centre workers to be granted firearm permits. Others held the belief that young people should seek employment instead of becoming criminals.

“Even if the driver carries a gun, it can be a problem. If a man knows that, him will rob same way and take the gun from the driver. As call centre workers we don't get much, so why you want to come and rob us? Call centre work is for any level of people. You as a young man who decides to rob a bus, get up and look a call centre work. You people need to stop the laziness and go look work. That is my honest truth,” one worker said.

Further, the female in the audio which went viral blamed the poor road conditions for the ordeal.

“Di driver start reverse, but the road bad. He should have gone forward. When him reverse him stuck inna di middle of the road because di road bad. When him stuck inna di middle of the road dem come and dem beat him, because dem a tell him fi open di door mek dem come een.

“Everybody deh pon top a me a bawl fi dem life and dem baby. Di first man step out inna di road wid rifle. Mi hear di people dem bawl out. The first thing mi do a tek mi phone out a mi bag, run go round a di back a di bus and throw it round a di back seat. Dem come een and mi seh 'Mi nuh have nuh phone' and dem a seh 'Big eediat gyal! How you fi work a Ibex and you nuh have nuh phone?' Dem tek weh money and expensive phones. A three somebody phone get saved.

“One boy have two phone so him give dem one. A next girl put her phone in her crotches. Di next one hold di driver by him neck and draw him through, and is like dem wah draw weh di driver go inna di lane. Wi a seh 'Mek di driver stay, please. Don't go away with him.' Wi a beg dem please nuh go weh wid di driver.”

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Damion Manderson, acting head of the St Andrew South Police Division where the incident occurred, told the Observer on Monday that so far only three people, including the driver, reported the incident to the police.