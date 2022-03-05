'Excellence is never an accident'
Cambridge High top scholars share $100,000 prizeSaturday, March 05, 2022
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Eighteen Cambridge High School students who excelled academically despite the challenges of studying during a pandemic were recognised during a ceremony held recently at the school.
The list included seven students who will share a cash prize of $100,000 for making the Principal's Honour Roll. They also received individual certificates and trophies.
The cash award was provided by the Narine Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by Khrisna Narine, a past student of the school. The charity was established to provide financial support to students of Cambridge High School.
Ten other students who topped their grades were also recognised and the most improved student also received prizes.
Speaking during the presentation on Jamaica Day, recently, dean of academics Millicent Miller-Davis, pointed out that the students were reaping the results of their hard work.
“Excellence is never an accident; it is as a result of sincere effort,” she said. “It is a delight to highlight the efforts of these top achievers who would have chosen to work hard against all odds. It is my wish that you will stay motivated to continue to excel and, to the other students looking on, [that] you will be inspired to work at improving academic performance.”
In her response, the top student who had an overall grade point average (GPA) of 3.8, Oresha Scarlett, said, “I feel so elated and honoured to be recognised by the staff of Cambridge High and Mr Narine for the gifts and recognition. I hope that the programme will continue as it serves to encourage young minds like myself to achieve academic excellence.”
— Venesha Morris
